Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $13.83. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 8,718 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,690 shares of company stock valued at $40,162. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

