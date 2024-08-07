Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.32% from the company’s previous close.

ALAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.