Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

