Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.3 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

