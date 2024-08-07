Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 92,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,137,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

