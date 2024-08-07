AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £150 ($191.69) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($159.74) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($140.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($134.87).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £124.08 ($158.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.91) and a one year high of £127.84 ($163.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.72. The company has a market capitalization of £192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,939.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

