ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.58.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

