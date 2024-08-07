ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.58.
In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
