Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,509,110 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

