Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,982 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

