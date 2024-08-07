Atria Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 18,530 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after purchasing an additional 196,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,940,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $123,253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 424,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

