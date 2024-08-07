Atria Investments Inc Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 79,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.54.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

