Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

