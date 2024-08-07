Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,313 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,325,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,680,000 after buying an additional 404,967 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,882,000 after acquiring an additional 335,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,098,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 205,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

