Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.01 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

