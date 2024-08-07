Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.06 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

