Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

FOCT opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $548.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

