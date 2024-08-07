Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $45,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,738,737. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

