Atria Investments Inc Purchases Shares of 11,017 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,017 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Insider Activity

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.6 %

IDA opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

