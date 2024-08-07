Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,050 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $31,429,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

