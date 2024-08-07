Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

