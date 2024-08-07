Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 82.70%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AI stock opened at C$10.93 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$484.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.52.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

