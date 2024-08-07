Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $438.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.60), with a volume of 221156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.98).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.07) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.90) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 549 ($7.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.