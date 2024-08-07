Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $438.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.60), with a volume of 221156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.98).

ATG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.07) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.90) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 549 ($7.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5,787.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

