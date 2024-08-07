Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 1.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.60 ($14.95) and last traded at €13.46 ($14.79). 22,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.30 ($14.62).

Aumann Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.57.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

