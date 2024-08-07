Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Down 7.4%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 390,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 78,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Aurion Resources

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.