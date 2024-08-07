Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.41 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

