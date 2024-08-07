Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading 11.2% Higher

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.85 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.85 ($0.87). 1,116,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,542,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.78).

Avacta Group Stock Up 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.61. The company has a market capitalization of £235.27 million, a PE ratio of -733.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

