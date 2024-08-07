Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 383,687 shares traded.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
