AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $209.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $218.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.