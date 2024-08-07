AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $10.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after buying an additional 587,692 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after buying an additional 277,109 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 124,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

