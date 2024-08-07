Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 280.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,923,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 151.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.62.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

