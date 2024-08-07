Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.62. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

