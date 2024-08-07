Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Axonics has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -214.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 461.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Axonics by 637.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Axonics by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

