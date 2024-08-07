Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Axonics worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Axonics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Axonics stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

