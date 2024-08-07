Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.72 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Axonics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
