Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.72 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Axonics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axonics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Axonics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 244,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

