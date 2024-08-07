Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

