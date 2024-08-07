Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

