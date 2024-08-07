Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67. 86,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 57,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

