Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Azenta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

