AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AZZ by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

NYSE AZZ opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

