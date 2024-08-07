B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 7,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

