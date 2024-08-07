B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 7,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.