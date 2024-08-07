B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

