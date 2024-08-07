B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

