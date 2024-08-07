B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,035,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

IYG stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $70.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

