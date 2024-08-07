B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.