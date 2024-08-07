B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,690,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

