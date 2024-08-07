B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,244 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

