B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,855 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $33,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %

PARA stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.