B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,356 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $2,694,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HRL opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

