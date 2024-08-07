B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,249 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

